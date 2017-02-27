Woman gets 50 years for poisoning, bu...

Woman gets 50 years for poisoning, burning 5-year-old son

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WWSB

A Maryland woman has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for giving her 5-year-old son a fatal overdose of antihistamine before setting her car on fire with the boy inside. Media outlets report that before 35-year-old Narges Shafeirad was sentenced Monday, she spoke about her bitter divorce and custody fight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jimmy Dahman Fake Advocate But RealQueer Feb 25 Boxer Godown 1
News Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in th... Feb 17 noobieR 2
News The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su... Feb 13 joe 1
News Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma... Feb 12 Pessimistic1 4
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb 9 DR X 12
News Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13) Feb 1 Really Big Phart 3
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Jan '17 noobieR 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,982 • Total comments across all topics: 279,232,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC