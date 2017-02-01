Will Maryland Marijuana Legalization ...

Will Maryland Marijuana Legalization Happen in 2018?

Read more: Money Morning

Not to miss out on the economic boom, lawmakers announced on Jan. 30 they were pushing for a pair of bills to make recreational marijuana use legal in Maryland. The tax revenue collected would go towards improving schools, job training, addiction treatment, and programs designed to combat driving under the influence.

