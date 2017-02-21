Virginia Lawmakers Wrap Up Session Focused On Budget
Virginia lawmakers have finished their work for the 2017 legislative session, a six week sprint that saw bipartisan cooperation on some issues, such as treating opioid addiction. The General Assembly adjourned Saturday after lawmakers gave final approval to the budget bill, the biggest task of this year's session.
