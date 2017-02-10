Veteran Democratic campaign operative appointed to Maryland House
Lewis is currently the executive director of Rep. Steny Hoyer's campaign office. He has worked on multiple campaigns, including Hillary Clinton 's 2016 presidential campaign.
