Va. bill creating Metro safety body clears critical hurdle, but require talks on rewriting compact

Virginia lawmakers gave a critical boost to creation of a new Metro safety oversight body Thursday, but they added a condition requiring that the state open talks with its partners on reforming the transit agency's governing structure, labor relations and financing. The action by the House Transportation Committee led both Republicans and Democrats in Richmond to express confidence that the current General Assembly session would approve a bill creating the long-delayed Metro Safety Commission as required by the federal government.

