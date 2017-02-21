US appeals court upholds Maryland assault weapons ban
A federal appeals court has upheld Maryland's ban on 45 assault weapons and a 10-round limit on gun magazines. The court says: "Put simply, we have no power to extend Second Amendment protections to weapons of war" that the Supreme Court's decision in District of Columbia v.
