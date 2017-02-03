'Urgent care on wheels': Fire departments rescuing patients from costly ER trips

Kenneth Hickery, right, with Prince George's County Fire/EMS, visits Thelma Lee in her home as part of a new program to reduce the volume of non-emergency 911 calls by offering in-home health monitoring and safety tips. The mobile health team visits one of the 1,400 frequent callers to 911 identified for check-ins as part of a mobile health program through Prince George's County Fire/EMS to free up ambulances and crews for emergencies.

