'Urgent care on wheels': Fire departments rescuing patients from costly ER trips
Kenneth Hickery, right, with Prince George's County Fire/EMS, visits Thelma Lee in her home as part of a new program to reduce the volume of non-emergency 911 calls by offering in-home health monitoring and safety tips. The mobile health team visits one of the 1,400 frequent callers to 911 identified for check-ins as part of a mobile health program through Prince George's County Fire/EMS to free up ambulances and crews for emergencies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Wed
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Jan 8
|noobieR
|1
|Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor...
|Jan 7
|Solarman
|1
|WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|3
|Schools warn of increased student fears due to ...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop.
|Dec '16
|Alec
|1
|Some in Maryland LGBT community concerned about...
|Dec '16
|Pence of Tides
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC