Trump to nominate Maryland lawyer as Deputy Attorney General
Rod J. Rosenstein, Maryland's U.S. attorney for 11 years, will be nominated to be deputy attorney general, the White House said late Tuesday. The White House said in a news release that President Donald J. Trump intends to nominate Rosenstein to the post.
