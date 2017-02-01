Trump to nominate Maryland lawyer as ...

Trump to nominate Maryland lawyer as Deputy Attorney General

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Record

Rod J. Rosenstein, Maryland's U.S. attorney for 11 years, will be nominated to be deputy attorney general, the White House said late Tuesday. The White House said in a news release that President Donald J. Trump intends to nominate Rosenstein to the post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13) 22 hr Really Big Phart 3
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Jan 8 noobieR 1
News Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor... Jan 7 Solarman 1
News WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant... Dec '16 Wildchild 3
News Schools warn of increased student fears due to ... Dec '16 Wildchild 1
Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop. Dec '16 Alec 1
News Some in Maryland LGBT community concerned about... Dec '16 Pence of Tides 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,061 • Total comments across all topics: 278,494,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC