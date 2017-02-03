Tri-State Marine donates $7,100 to Ma...

Tri-State Marine donates $7,100 to Maryland Department Of Veterans Affairs

Tri-State Marine, a Deale boat dealer, awarded a $7,100 donation today to the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs' Maryland Veterans Trust. One hundred percent of the donation will go to assisting Maryland veterans who are experiencing temporary financial difficulties.

