Tractor-trailer's cab severed in crash; driver survives

Investigators look over the scene of a tractor-trailer after a crash on U.S. 15 north, Tuesday morning, Feb. 14, 2017, in Frederick, Md. Maryland State Police say the tractor-trailer's cab separated from the rest of the rig when the truck hit a guardrail, and then fell from a highway overpass onto a city street with the driver inside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.