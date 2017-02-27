Top Md. Democrats vow to resist Trump during Silver Spring rally
Hundreds gathered in Silver Spring, Maryland, Sunday evening as top Democrats from across the state jeered at President Donald Trump and promised to be leaders in resisting the Trump administration and its policies. "If they think that we are going to stand by and watch them repeal all the progress that we've made, then they must not know who we are," said Rep. Jamie Raskin, who used harsh language, calling the president a "malignant, obsessive narcissist and compulsive liar."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Dahman Fake Advocate But RealQueer
|Feb 25
|Boxer Godown
|1
|Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in th...
|Feb 17
|noobieR
|2
|The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su...
|Feb 13
|joe
|1
|Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma...
|Feb 12
|Pessimistic1
|4
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb 9
|DR X
|12
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb 1
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Jan '17
|noobieR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC