State lawmakers offer competing immigration proposals
As Annapolis City Council prepares to vote on a bill intended to protect foreign-born residents from discrimination, state legislators are weighing in with their own immigration-related proposals. Lawmakers have filed more than a dozen bills this session dealing with immigrants and citizenship, including measures that seek to increase protections for undocumented immigrants in Maryland and others proposing to ban those safe havens.
Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
