State lawmakers offer competing immigration proposals

As Annapolis City Council prepares to vote on a bill intended to protect foreign-born residents from discrimination, state legislators are weighing in with their own immigration-related proposals. Lawmakers have filed more than a dozen bills this session dealing with immigrants and citizenship, including measures that seek to increase protections for undocumented immigrants in Maryland and others proposing to ban those safe havens.

