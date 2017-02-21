Sex offender accused of killing siste...

Sex offender accused of killing sisters in '75 attacked 10 others

At least 10 women say they were attacked or nearly abducted by a convicted sex offender accused of killing two Maryland sisters who vanished in 1975. Lloyd Lee Welch Jr., now 60, attempted to take countless young girls at a mall at around the same time that Sheila and Katherine and Lyon disappeared, according to court records obtained by WTOP .

