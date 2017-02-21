Sex offender accused of killing sisters in '75 attacked 10 others
At least 10 women say they were attacked or nearly abducted by a convicted sex offender accused of killing two Maryland sisters who vanished in 1975. Lloyd Lee Welch Jr., now 60, attempted to take countless young girls at a mall at around the same time that Sheila and Katherine and Lyon disappeared, according to court records obtained by WTOP .
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in th...
|Feb 17
|noobieR
|2
|The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su...
|Feb 13
|joe
|1
|Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma...
|Feb 12
|Pessimistic1
|4
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb 9
|DR X
|12
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb 1
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Jan '17
|noobieR
|1
|Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC