Sen. Van Hollen tours Port of Baltimore
Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, left, talks with Dave Thomas, deputy executive director of the Maryland Port Administration, and CSX's executive Brian Hammock, right, during a tour of the Seagirt and Dundalk marine terminals on Feb. 21. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, third from left, prepares to meet the press after touring the Port of Baltimore on Feb. 21. A Democrat, Van Hollen succeeded Sen. Barbara Mikulski in representing Maryland in Washington, D.C. A mobile vehicle equipped with a boom scans shipping containers for illegal or undeclared cargo coming into the Port of Baltimore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dundalk Eagle.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in th...
|Feb 17
|noobieR
|2
|The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su...
|Feb 13
|joe
|1
|Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma...
|Feb 12
|Pessimistic1
|4
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb 9
|DR X
|12
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb 1
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Jan '17
|noobieR
|1
|Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC