Schools could hold class on Presidents' Day, Easter Monday under Maryland bill

13 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Closing schools for Presidents' Day could become optional for Maryland school districts under a bill being considered in the General Assembly. Concerned about Gov. Larry Hogan's 2016 executive order requiring the state's 24 school districts to start classes after Labor Day and end by June 15, several state lawmakers want to give local jurisdictions flexibility by removing Presidents' Day and Easter Monday from the state's list of mandatory public school holidays.

