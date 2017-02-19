Schools could hold class on Presidents' Day, Easter Monday under Maryland bill
Closing schools for Presidents' Day could become optional for Maryland school districts under a bill being considered in the General Assembly. Concerned about Gov. Larry Hogan's 2016 executive order requiring the state's 24 school districts to start classes after Labor Day and end by June 15, several state lawmakers want to give local jurisdictions flexibility by removing Presidents' Day and Easter Monday from the state's list of mandatory public school holidays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in th...
|Feb 17
|noobieR
|2
|The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su...
|Feb 13
|joe
|1
|Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma...
|Feb 12
|Pessimistic1
|4
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb 9
|DR X
|12
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb 1
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Jan '17
|noobieR
|1
|Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC