Republicans Walk Out of Maryland Senate During Debate
Republicans walked out of the Maryland Senate in protest during a debate on a resolution to enable the attorney general to sue the federal government without the governor's permission in response to actions taken by President Donald Trump. Republicans took the unusual step of walking off the floor during Thursday's debate after asking for more time to consider the resolution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|16 hr
|DR X
|12
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb 1
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Jan '17
|noobieR
|1
|Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|1
|WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|3
|Schools warn of increased student fears due to ...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop.
|Dec '16
|Alec
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC