Republicans Walk Out of Maryland Senate During Debate

Republicans walked out of the Maryland Senate in protest during a debate on a resolution to enable the attorney general to sue the federal government without the governor's permission in response to actions taken by President Donald Trump. Republicans took the unusual step of walking off the floor during Thursday's debate after asking for more time to consider the resolution.

