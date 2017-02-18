Report: Anne Arundel reforestation da...

Report: Anne Arundel reforestation data sparse

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: The Maryland Gazette

As state legislators debate changes to a Maryland law that sets the standards for replanting trees razed by development, environmentalists say they have had trouble gathering information about the toll that construction takes on trees in Anne Arundel County. A report compiled by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation found that of the 682 acres of trees cleared in Anne Arundel County between fiscal years 2009 and 2016, only 9 percent were replanted - a net loss of 621 acres.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in th... Fri noobieR 2
News The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su... Feb 13 joe 1
News Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma... Feb 12 Pessimistic1 4
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb 9 DR X 12
News Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13) Feb 1 Really Big Phart 3
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Jan '17 noobieR 1
News Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor... Jan '17 Solarman 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. NASA
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,098 • Total comments across all topics: 278,985,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC