Press corps protests White House briefing that excluded some media outlets

19 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

The group that represents journalists who cover the White House on Friday protested the exclusion of some news outlets from an on-the-record briefing that replaced the normal on-camera briefing open to all members of the news media. "The WHCA board is protesting strongly against how today's gaggle is being handled by the White House," wrote Jeff Mason, president of the White House Correspondents' Association in a statement.

