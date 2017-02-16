Port of Baltimore set several records in 2016
Governor Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that 2016 was another record year for the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore's public marine terminals, setting records with key targeted commodities. For the first time in its history, the Port surpassed 10 million total tons of general cargo handled at its public terminals and saw a record number of containers.
