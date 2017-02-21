Poll Shows Low Approval Rating For Tr...

Poll Shows Low Approval Rating For Trump, Congress In Maryland

After one month in office, a new poll finds 64-percent of Marylanders disapprove of the way President Donald Trump is doing his job. Goucher Poll director Mileah Kromer says in a state where Democratic voters outnumber Republican voters by a 2-to-1 margin the results for Trump are not surprising.

