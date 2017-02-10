Police: 2 tractor trailers overturn on Maryland bridge
Police say winds were averaging about 12 mph at the time, but both trucks were full-sized tractor trailers that were empty. The National Weather Service warned of reports of wind gusts up to 60 mph related to a storm passing through the area overnight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su...
|2 hr
|joe
|1
|Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma...
|19 hr
|Pessimistic1
|4
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb 9
|DR X
|12
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb 1
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Jan '17
|noobieR
|1
|Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|1
|WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|3
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC