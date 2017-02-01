Obamacare enrollment up in Maryland, ...

Obamacare enrollment up in Maryland, despite uncertainty

32 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Amid uncertainty about the future of the national health care law , record numbers of Marylanders signed up for coverage this year, according to figures released by the state Wednesday. In what could be the final enrollment period of the Affordable Care Act, nearly 432,000 Maryland residents signed up for the law's various offerings, up 7.5 percent over last year.

