Obamacare enrollment up in Maryland counties that supported Trump

As President Donald J. Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress move to repeal the Affordable Care Act , data in Maryland shows that many of the counties that voted for Trump saw the largest reductions in the ranks of the uninsured under the law. The biggest drop since enrollment began in 2013 - 11 percent - came in the rural Eastern Shore county of Somerset, according to data provided by the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, which operates the online marketplace where people can enroll in private insurance and Medicaid .

