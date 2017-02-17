Number of Maryland babies born with d...

Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in their system growing

There are 1 comment on the The Baltimore Sun story from 4 hrs ago, titled Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in their system growing. In it, The Baltimore Sun reports that:

Amanda Ashley, mother of 6-month-old Alice Dawson, talks about her daughter's experience with withdrawal after she was born. Amanda Ashley, mother of 6-month-old Alice Dawson, talks about her daughter's experience with withdrawal after she was born.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
noobieR

Towson, MD

#1 1 hr ago
more sewage for welfare.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su... Feb 13 joe 1
News Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma... Feb 12 Pessimistic1 4
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb 9 DR X 12
News Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13) Feb 1 Really Big Phart 3
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Jan '17 noobieR 1
News Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor... Jan '17 Solarman 1
News WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant... Dec '16 Wildchild 3
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hurricane
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,752 • Total comments across all topics: 278,945,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC