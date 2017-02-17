Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in their system growing
There are 1 comment on the The Baltimore Sun story from 4 hrs ago, titled Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in their system growing. In it, The Baltimore Sun reports that:
Amanda Ashley, mother of 6-month-old Alice Dawson, talks about her daughter's experience with withdrawal after she was born. Amanda Ashley, mother of 6-month-old Alice Dawson, talks about her daughter's experience with withdrawal after she was born.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
|
#1 1 hr ago
more sewage for welfare.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su...
|Feb 13
|joe
|1
|Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma...
|Feb 12
|Pessimistic1
|4
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb 9
|DR X
|12
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb 1
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Jan '17
|noobieR
|1
|Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|1
|WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|3
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC