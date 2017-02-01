NSWC Iheodtd, College of Southern Mar...

NSWC Iheodtd, College of Southern Maryland Sign 5-Year Education Partnership Agreement

NSWC IHEODTD Commanding Officer Capt. Scott Kraft and College of Southern Maryland President Dr. Bradley Gottfried sign a five-year Education Partnership Agreement, here Jan. 30, as NSWC IHEODTD Technical Director Ashley Johnson and CSM Director of Entrepreneur & Innovation Institute Thomas Luginbill look on.

