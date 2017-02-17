Next 25 Articles

The U.S. military is not in Iraq "to seize anybodyA s oil", Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said, distancing himself from remarks by President Donald Trump at the start of a visit to Iraq on Monday. Mattis, on his first trip to Iraq as Pentagon chief, is hoping to assess the war effort as U.S.-backed Iraqi forces launch a new push to evict Islamic State militants from their remaining stronghold in the city of Mosul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.