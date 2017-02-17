Next 25 Articles

Next 25 Articles

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Lucianne.com

The U.S. military is not in Iraq "to seize anybodyA s oil", Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said, distancing himself from remarks by President Donald Trump at the start of a visit to Iraq on Monday. Mattis, on his first trip to Iraq as Pentagon chief, is hoping to assess the war effort as U.S.-backed Iraqi forces launch a new push to evict Islamic State militants from their remaining stronghold in the city of Mosul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in th... Feb 17 noobieR 2
News The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su... Feb 13 joe 1
News Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma... Feb 12 Pessimistic1 4
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb 9 DR X 12
News Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13) Feb 1 Really Big Phart 3
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Jan '17 noobieR 1
News Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor... Jan '17 Solarman 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,645 • Total comments across all topics: 279,033,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC