new Nonprofit founder charged with bribing Md. lawmaker
The founder of a Maryland nonprofit has been charged with bribing a former Prince George's County Council member and state delegate in exchange for grant money. Felix Ayala, founder of the Salvadoran Business Caucus, which provides scholarships to high school and college students, was charged Wednesday in federal court with bribery and making false statements, according to court documents.
