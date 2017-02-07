new Maryland bans 4,900 vanity license plates, a WTFOMGa

What what you say -- Maryland has a list of almost 5,000 banned vanity license plates WASHINGTON - Some of the 4,900 forbidden vanity license plates in Maryland are scatological, suggest violence, glorify drug use, or are overly sexual - regardless of why, they've all ended up on the Motor Vehicle Administration's "Objectionable Plate List." Some of the plates are mildly scatological - "OLDFART."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.