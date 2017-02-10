new Body of missing fisherman discovered
Maryland Natural Resources Police say the body of 52-year-old Roger Grissom of Hughesville washed up on Virginia's eastern shore in the area of Hacksneck, a town in Accomack County that's more than 60 miles away from where the boat he was on capsized back on Nov. 19 .
