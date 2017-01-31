National Signing Day 2017: 4-star QB ...

National Signing Day 2017: 4-star QB Kasim Hill signs with Maryland football

5 hrs ago

The four-star quarterback who spent his senior season at St. John's College High School after transferring from Gilman could compete for playing time right away. Maryland lost oft-injured starter Perry Hills to graduation, so Hill will be in the conversation, along with transfer Caleb Henderson and sophomores Tyrrell Pigrome and Max Bortenschlager, for the starting job.

