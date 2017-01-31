National Signing Day 2017: 4-star QB Kasim Hill signs with Maryland football
The four-star quarterback who spent his senior season at St. John's College High School after transferring from Gilman could compete for playing time right away. Maryland lost oft-injured starter Perry Hills to graduation, so Hill will be in the conversation, along with transfer Caleb Henderson and sophomores Tyrrell Pigrome and Max Bortenschlager, for the starting job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Testudo Times.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Jan 8
|noobieR
|1
|Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor...
|Jan 7
|Solarman
|1
|WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|3
|Schools warn of increased student fears due to ...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop.
|Dec '16
|Alec
|1
|Some in Maryland LGBT community concerned about...
|Dec '16
|Pence of Tides
|1
|annette marion of chantilly va murdered 3 famil...
|Nov '16
|ANNETTE PSYCO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC