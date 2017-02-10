NAMI Maryland Applauds Continuity of ...

NAMI Maryland Applauds Continuity of Care Bill

NAMI Maryland today announced support for SB 768 & HB 1128, sponsored by Senator Brian Feldman and Delegate Ariana Kelly, respectively. The Continuity of Care legislation would remove unnecessary barriers that disrupt treatment decisions made between patients and their doctors.

