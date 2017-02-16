More than 1,200 bridges across DC are...

More than 1,200 bridges across DC area found lacking

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

Every day, thousands of drivers around the nation's capital cross over bridges classified by federal engineers as "structurally deficient." All told, more than 1,200 bridges in D.C., Maryland and Virginia were marked structurally deficient last year, according to a new analysis of federal data by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su... Feb 13 joe 1
News Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma... Feb 12 Pessimistic1 4
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb 9 DR X 12
News Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13) Feb 1 Really Big Phart 3
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Jan '17 noobieR 1
News Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor... Jan '17 Solarman 1
News WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant... Dec '16 Wildchild 3
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,599 • Total comments across all topics: 278,922,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC