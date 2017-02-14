Mission BBQ opening in Gambrills, its...

Mission BBQ opening in Gambrills, its 13th Maryland location

1 hr ago

The local barbecue chain Mission BBQ is opening another restaurant in Anne Arundel County as part of a rapid East Coast expansion. The restaurant is set to open at the Waugh Chapel Towne Centre in Gambrills on March 6. The fast-casual eatery at 2503 Evergreen Road will be Mission BBQ's 13th in Maryland and 43rd overall.

