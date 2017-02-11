Md. Senate backs resolution allowing attorney general to sue federal government
After a nearly two-hour debate, the Maryland Senate approved a resolution late last week that gives the attorney general authority to take legal action against the federal government without having to first get permission from the governor. The measure, which is on a legislative fast track, now goes to the House.
