Md. Senate approves Hogan's nomination for lottery chief -- nearly two years after appointment
Hogan named Gordon Medenica, the New York lottery chief from 2007 to 2012, in May 2015, but his controversial nomination has been held up in the Senate Executive Nominations Committee since last year after questions were raised about conflicts of interests and on minority participation in awarding contracts. Sen. Joan Conway questioned Medenica's integrity.
