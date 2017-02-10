Md. could up penalties for drivers wh...

Md. could up penalties for drivers who disregard bus stop signs

Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

It's already Maryland law: drivers must stop when a school bus comes to a halt, extends a stop arm, and turns on red flashing lights to let students on or off the bus. But Maryland lawmakers and police, frustrated with the number of drivers who continue to violate that law, are calling for an increase in civil penalties.

