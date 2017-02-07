Maryland's Highest Court Approves Bail Reform Rule Changes
After years of political debate about the issue, Maryland's highest court approved changes to the state's pretrial system on Tuesday to prevent people from being held in jail simply because they can't afford bail. The Court of Appeals' seven judges unanimously approved the changes, which will be effective July 1. The changes mark the latest development in a growing push nationwide to keep cash bail alone from incarcerating the poor.
