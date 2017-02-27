Marylander pledges to repair, unite n...

Marylander pledges to repair, unite national Democratic party

Read more: Daily Record

Newly elected Democratic national chairman Tom Perez, of Maryland, pledged on Sunday to unite a fractured party, rebuild at all levels from "school board to the Senate" and reach out to chunks of rural America left feeling forgotten in the 2016 election. Speaking in television interviews, Perez indicated that an important first step was ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.

