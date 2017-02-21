Marylander a leading contender for De...

Marylander a leading contender for Democratic Party leader

As the race for the chairmanship of the Democratic National Committee comes to a close, a former Maryland politician has positioned himself as one of the front-runners. Thomas Perez, former labor secretary under President Barack Obama and a former secretary of the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation, emerged as a top contender for the DNC post after he announced his candidacy on Dec. 15. The other front-runner is Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn.

