Maryland weighs teaching 'yes means yes' as part of sex ed

Two Maryland lawmakers are pushing legislation that would require the state's public schools to teach a "yes means yes" standard for sexual consent, wading into a national debate as they try to change the way young people think about romantic relationships. Maryland would become only the second state to require public schools to teach affirmative consent if the legislature and Gov. Larry Hogan approve the proposal by Dels.

