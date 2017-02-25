Maryland wants to get out of the slot...

Maryland wants to get out of the slot machine business

2 hrs ago

After a nearly a decade of losing money, Maryland wants out of the business of owning slot machines once and for all. The state has reaped billions from legalized gambling, but the slot machines cost as much as $30,000 apiece, plus $2,000 a year in maintenance.

