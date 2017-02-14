Maryland Suspends 20 Tax Preparers fo...

Maryland Suspends 20 Tax Preparers for Questionable Returns

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The CPA Technology Advisor

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot has stopped processing tax returns from 20 paid tax preparers who he says have filed a high volume of questionable returns. The announcement Thursday is part of a broader effort by the comptroller's office to crack down on tax fraud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The CPA Technology Advisor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su... Mon joe 1
News Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma... Sun Pessimistic1 4
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb 9 DR X 12
News Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13) Feb 1 Really Big Phart 3
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Jan '17 noobieR 1
News Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor... Jan '17 Solarman 1
News WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant... Dec '16 Wildchild 3
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,596 • Total comments across all topics: 278,881,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC