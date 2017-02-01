Maryland State Police helicopters gro...

Maryland State Police helicopters grounded after cracks found in rotor blade paint

4 hrs ago

Maryland State Police grounded their 10 helicopters last weekend - and four remained out of service Wednesday - after inspectors found cracked paint on the tail rotor blades of two of the aircraft. The problem was discovered on one of the $12 million Leonardo AW139 helicopters during a routine inspection Jan. 9, state police spokesman Greg Shipley said, Once the rotor blade was sanded, he said, an inspector determined that the cracks did not extend beyond the paint.

