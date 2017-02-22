Maryland slips to second in passing AP scores for the first time in a decade
Maryland's decade-long reign as the state with the greatest percentage of students to pass an Advanced Placement test has come to an end. The state placed second in the nation, with 30.4 percent of high school seniors passing the rigorous exams last year.
