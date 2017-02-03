Maryland Senate Introduces Bill To Ban Fracking
The debate over that fracking ban "is expected to become one of the most heavily contested environmental battles of the 2017 General Assembly session," Allowing energy extraction would be an economic boon, especially to Western Maryland. Though the state's overall unemployment rate is just 4.2 percent, counties like Allegany and Garrett have suffered an average unemployment rate of 6.7 percent over the past two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Women's Forum.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb 1
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Jan 8
|noobieR
|1
|Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor...
|Jan 7
|Solarman
|1
|WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|3
|Schools warn of increased student fears due to ...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop.
|Dec '16
|Alec
|1
|Some in Maryland LGBT community concerned about...
|Dec '16
|Pence of Tides
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC