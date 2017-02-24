Maryland paid sick leave bill clears ...

Maryland paid sick leave bill clears House committee

Maryland Delegates Cheryl D. Glenn and Luke H. Clippinger, members of the House Economic Matters Committee, which approved a paid sick leave bill on Thursday. Workers at companies with 15 or more employees in Maryland moved a step closer to earning paid sick leave on Thursday when a bill was approved by a state legislative committee.

