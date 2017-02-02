Maryland legislature overturns Hogan veto of renewable energy bill
Democratic lawmakers completed their override of Gov. Larry Hogan 's veto of a bill that increases renewable energy requirements with a party-line vote on Thursday. The Senate voted, 32-13, to override Hogan's veto, after the House of Delegates took a similarly lopsided vote on the same measure Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|22 hr
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Jan 8
|noobieR
|1
|Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor...
|Jan 7
|Solarman
|1
|WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|3
|Schools warn of increased student fears due to ...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop.
|Dec '16
|Alec
|1
|Some in Maryland LGBT community concerned about...
|Dec '16
|Pence of Tides
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC