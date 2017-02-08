Maryland Lawmakers Move Fast To Brace For Trump Actions
Maryland lawmakers are moving swiftly to pass a resolution to enable the attorney general to sue the federal government, due to concerns about President Donald Trump's administration. The resolution would give the attorney general the authority to sue the federal government without permission from the governor for actions that may pose a threat to the health or welfare of residents.
