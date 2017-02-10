Maryland Latino Caucus to discuss immigration trust bill
The Maryland Legislative Latino Caucus will be discussing support for a measure that seeks to restrict state and local law enforcement agencies from cooperating with federal immigration agencies during immigration actions in their jurisdictions. They will be joined by members of the Legislative Black Caucus and the Asian American Pacific islander Caucus on Monday evening for a news conference in Annapolis.
