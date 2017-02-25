Maryland judges, commissioners already shifting away from cash bail as reform debate continues
In the months since Maryland's attorney general said the state's cash bail system violates the constitutional rights of the poor, judges and court commissioners have been requiring fewer criminal defendants to put up money for their freedom. Now they're holding more defendants without bail instead, according to data obtained by The Baltimore Sun.
