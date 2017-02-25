Maryland judges, commissioners alread...

Maryland judges, commissioners already shifting away from cash bail as reform debate continues

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

In the months since Maryland's attorney general said the state's cash bail system violates the constitutional rights of the poor, judges and court commissioners have been requiring fewer criminal defendants to put up money for their freedom. Now they're holding more defendants without bail instead, according to data obtained by The Baltimore Sun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jimmy Dahman Fake Advocate But RealQueer 19 hr Boxer Godown 1
News Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in th... Feb 17 noobieR 2
News The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su... Feb 13 joe 1
News Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma... Feb 12 Pessimistic1 4
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb 9 DR X 12
News Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13) Feb 1 Really Big Phart 3
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Jan '17 noobieR 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,744 • Total comments across all topics: 279,151,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC